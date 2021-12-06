Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,728 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $185.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

