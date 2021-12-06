Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

