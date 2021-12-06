VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Position Boosted by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,213 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 6.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 3.35% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $14,415,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 435,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 110.9% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,178,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

