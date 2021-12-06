Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 13.0% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $62,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,353. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

