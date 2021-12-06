Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Lessened by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 4.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,129. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.