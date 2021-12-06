Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $334.08 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

