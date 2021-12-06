Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 733,090 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the period.

VV opened at $210.97 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.49 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

