Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,744,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $244.35. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,287. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

