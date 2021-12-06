Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $185.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day moving average is $224.87.

