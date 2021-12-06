Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,381,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $419.14 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.19 and a 200-day moving average of $405.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

