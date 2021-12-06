Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Applied Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

VXUS opened at $62.38 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

