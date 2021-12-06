Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.10. 45,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,062. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.