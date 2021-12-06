Vanilla Network Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00011673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $248.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,231.36 or 1.00477533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,821 coins and its circulating supply is 653,207 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

