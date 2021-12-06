VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 11.3% After Insider Selling

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 40,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,050,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $566.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

