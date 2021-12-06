VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0861 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.54 billion and approximately $552.51 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009333 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.