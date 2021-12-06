Veil Hits One Day Trading Volume of $132.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Veil has a market cap of $1.44 million and $132.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,555.82 or 0.99256214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00269093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.84 or 0.00439471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00184843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

