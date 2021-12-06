Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 13,298 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.26 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.