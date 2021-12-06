Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

