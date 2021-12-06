Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of XPEL worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL opened at $65.42 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $589,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,963,204.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,400 shares of company stock worth $31,665,298. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

