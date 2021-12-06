Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.69 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

