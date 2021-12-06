Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.