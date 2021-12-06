Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.41 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

