Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

