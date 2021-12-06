Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,457. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $106.00 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

