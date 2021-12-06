Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.64.

AVGO stock opened at $558.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.08. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

