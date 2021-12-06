Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 24.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 414.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.07. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.