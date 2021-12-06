Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.