Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

