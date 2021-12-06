Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 4,447 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

