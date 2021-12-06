Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Horizon by 38.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $328,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in First Horizon by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in First Horizon by 10.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

