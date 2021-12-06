Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Premier Financial worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

