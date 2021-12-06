Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $134.26 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

