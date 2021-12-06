Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 8,277 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

