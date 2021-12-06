Venus (XVS) Trading Down 27.6% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $191.57 million and $25.01 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $16.52 or 0.00033850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,652.92 or 0.99693658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.97 or 0.00731454 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,596,645 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

