Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $39.22

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $35.57. Veracyte shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 9,300 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

