Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $207.47 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Verasity has a total market cap of $207.47 million and approximately $137.43 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00079474 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

