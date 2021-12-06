Verge One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.94 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $319.06 million and $25.94 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00309439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,488,153,438 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

