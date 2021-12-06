VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $804,431.00

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $804,431.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.99 or 0.00346936 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001149 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $686.63 or 0.01353556 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,985,725,864 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

