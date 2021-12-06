Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 220,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 406,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,862,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

