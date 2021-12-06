Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning Purchases 30,023 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRCA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $263.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

