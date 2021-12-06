Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:VRT opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 946.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 307,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

