Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veru in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Veru has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $483.92 million, a PE ratio of -605.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veru by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $1,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

