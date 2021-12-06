Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $19,285.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.00321139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.