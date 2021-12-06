VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.