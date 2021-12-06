Victrex (LON:VCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Victrex (LON:VCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 84.30 ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,429.44 ($31.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 2,042 ($26.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,363.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,497.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03.

Several research firms recently commented on VCT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

