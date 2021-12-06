VideoCoin Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and $284,071.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,302,773 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

