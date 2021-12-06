Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $44.31

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.31, but opened at $42.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 31,272 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,742. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $825,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

