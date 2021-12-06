Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYBBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

