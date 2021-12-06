Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 354,100 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

