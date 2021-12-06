Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 55,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Incyte worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 314.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 628.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

